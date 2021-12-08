Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Nissan expects semiconductor chip, parts crisis to last until at least mid-2022
File photo of a Nissan assembly plan used for representational purpose only

Nissan expects semiconductor chip, parts crisis to last until at least mid-2022

2 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2021, 09:47 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Nissan, just like other global carmakers, has been forced to cut production because of the shortage of semiconductors and other components.

  • Nissan expects to make 3.8 million cars this year, less than the original target of 4.4 million.

Nissan expects global supply chain constraints such as shortage of parts and semiconductor chip to extend until at least the middle of 2022, impacting production of manufacturers around the world. Parts shortage partly caused by pandemic-related disruptions and an unexpected recovery in demand, has made things challenging for carmakers globally.

Similar Cars

Nissan Magnite

18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Nissan Gt-r


NA
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Nissan Kicks

1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt

1198 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Kia Sonet

1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 6.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Mahindra Xuv300

1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.96 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Ford Ecosport

1496 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Wr-v

1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

While there has been an improvement in parts supply gradually, it will take some more time to get back to the normal. "Day by day it is improving but I do believe it will continue for a while," Nissan's Ashwani Gupta told Reuters, adding that the crisis would extend for the first half of 2022 at least. “For us today, the challenge which we have is how we produce the car not how we sell the car," he added.

(Also read | Nissan aims for the moon, unveils lunar rover concept with electric power)

Nissan, just like other global carmakers, has been forced to cut production because of the shortage of semiconductors and other components. The carmaker expects to make 3.8 million cars this year, less than the original target of 4.4 million.

While the total global production of all carmakers is expected to be close to 80 million units this year, which is up from 76 million in 2020, Gupta said that it would take some time to return to between 95 and 97 million units a year. Volvo Cars also recently warned that the semiconductor shortage would continue into next year.

While the supply-chain crisis persists, Gupta recently told Bloomberg that his company is on a ‘good path’ with its electrification plans and profit recovery. In its electrification push, Nissan has committed to spending 2 trillion yen over five years. It plans to have 23 new models by 2030 of which, 15 would be completely powered by battery. "What's very important is our electrification plan is grounded, realistic and sensible," Gupta said.

(with inputs from Reuters)

  • First Published Date : 08 Dec 2021, 09:46 AM IST