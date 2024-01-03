New Hit and Run law to be revised: Centre buckles under truck drivers’ protest

The Centre has decided to reconsider the new Hit and Run law which saw widespread protests from commercial vehicle drivers since January 1. Late on Tuesday (January 2), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) came out assuring the protesters, which include mostly truck drivers, that a decision to implement the penal provision under the new Hit and Run law will be taken only after consultation with the All India Motor Transport Congress. Truck drivers went on strike since the first day of the year protesting against strict punishment provision under the new law which was passed by the Parliament in December.

Since January 1, truck drivers across India have been protesting against the new Hit and Run law under which punishment has become stricter with 10 ye

The key rallying point of protest has been a steep hike in fine in Hit and Run accidents. Last month, both Houses of the Parliament gave nod to the new law under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita which increased the fine in such road accident cases to ₹7 lakh. The fine is part of the penal provision which also includes a jail term of 10 years. Truck drivers have been protesting against the steep hike in fine.

Protests by truck drivers led to fear of fuel shortage across the country. Several tankers refused to refuel since Monday, which led to petrol pumps in many states run dry. Amid fear of an impending fuel crisis, people resorted to panic-buying of petrol and diesel for the past two days. Long queues were seen outside petrol pumps across the country where cars and two-wheeler riders gathered to fill up their tanks before the pumps ran out of petrol and diesel. Some of the petrol pumps have reported that the protest has led to a crisis. At some places, petrol pumps have restricted sale of petrol and diesel to stop hoarding.

Also Read : What is the new Hit and Run law and how does it affect you

The MHA has appealed to the truck drivers' union to end the protest and return to work. Ajay Bhalla, Union Home Secretary, held a press conference last night, where he said, “The government wants to point out that these new laws and provisions have not yet come into force. We would also like to point out that the decision to invoke Section 106 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita will be taken only after consultation with the All India Motor Transport Congress. We appeal to All India Motor Transport Congress and all the drivers to return to their respective jobs."

Hit and Run cases are referred to road accidents where a driver flees after hitting a vehicle or human without stopping to help the victim and inform the police of the incident. Earlier, punishment for Hit and Run law under the Indian Penal Code was up to two years' of jail term. Often, the accused could get away with bail. However, the law will now be stricter to minimise the number of such cases. Here is a look at what the new Hit and Run law is all about.

First Published Date: