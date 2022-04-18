HT Auto
Home Auto News Nepal Considers Two Day Govt Holiday To Curb Fuel Consumption: Details Here

Nepal considers two-day govt holiday to curb fuel consumption: Details here

A move like two day government holidays would result in a significant saving for Nepal Oil Corporation.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Apr 2022, 01:20 PM
Massive hike in fuel prices in Nepal has caused the government to think about curbing fuel use. (Bloomberg)
Massive hike in fuel prices in Nepal has caused the government to think about curbing fuel use. (Bloomberg)
Massive hike in fuel prices in Nepal has caused the government to think about curbing fuel use. (Bloomberg)
Massive hike in fuel prices in Nepal has caused the government to think about curbing fuel use.

The Nepal government is considering declaring a two-day holiday in public sector offices this month in order to reduce fuel consumption, reports PTI. The Nepal government is mulling the idea as the country is battling a foreign exchange crisis and the prices of petrol and diesel are skyrocketing. The report claims that the Central Bank of Nepal and Nepal Oil Corporation have advised the government to announce a two day government holiday.

(Also read: Why CNG has seen unprecedented hike in India in last six weeks)

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which is going on for more than a month now, has resulted in a major spike in crude oil prices in the international market as Russian oil is under sanction. Other major oil producers such as Iran and Venezuela too are facing sanctions on selling oil. This has resulted in a massive hike in oil prices in Nepal. However, the Nepal government has said officially there is no such decision taken yet.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Kodiaq Petrol Bs6 (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kodiaq Petrol Bs6
NA
Add to compare

A move like two day government holidays would result in a significant saving for Nepal Oil Corporation which is selling petrol and diesel at subsidised rates and facing huge losses at the current global rates, claimed the officials.

In India as well, petrol and diesel prices have been shooting skyward in recent times. The oil marketing companies in India restarted daily price revision on March 22 after a four and half month pause since early November. However, in last one month, the OMCs have increased the pricing of both petrol and diesel by 10 per litre, moping all the benefits of the last few months. This has resulted in the price of petrol being at an all-time high and diesel too reaching almost 100 per litre mark.

However, in the last few days, petrol and diesel prices remain steady and oil marketing companies have paused the daily price revision.

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2022, 01:20 PM IST
TAGS: petrol diesel petrol price diesel price fuel price oil price
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
The S-Cross has been engineered keeping in mind the needs of the adventurer
7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
Harley-Davidson Nightster comes more as a roadster than a full-fledged cruiser like the Sportster S.
New Harley-Davidson Nightster debuts, gets power from Revolution Max 975T engine
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Nepal considers two-day govt holiday to curb fuel consumption: Details here
Nepal considers two-day govt holiday to curb fuel consumption: Details here
How to apply for a loan while buying a used car
How to apply for a loan while buying a used car
How to extend electric vehicle battery life?
How to extend electric vehicle battery life?
BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition launched at ₹71.9 lakh. Check details
BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition launched at 71.9 lakh. Check details
Tesla prepares to reopen Shanghai factory as city aims to ease Covid curbs
Tesla prepares to reopen Shanghai factory as city aims to ease Covid curbs

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city