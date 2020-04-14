The Covid-19 pandemic is one of the greatest challenges that has stood against the human civilization. It has already shaken the world economy and forced several industries to go out of business.

The pandemic has already changed the way we look at the world and India, on the other hand, has its own set of challenges in this fight.

The law enforcement agencies are working on their full potential to contain the coronavirus outbreak and the people working at the front line are actually at a very high risk.

Now, Navi Mumbai Police has come up with a very unique solution to make sure that people working in the force and other front line staffers stay at a lower risk. Navi Mumbai Police recently tweeted that it has converted a few force vans into mobile senitisation hubs.





While sanitisation rooms are already setup across various police stations, it goes without saying that the advantages of mobile sanitisation vans are multiple folds.

Such vans can be driven to any point in or outside the city limits where needed and help with the sanitisation process of the police force in no time. Thanks to this setup, the police staffs would be able to stay at a considerably lower risk.

Besides readying such setups, the force is working 24x7 to sanitise other vehicles, roads and societies to lower down the risk of virus spread. The force is also helping out the authorities in distribution of food, medicines and other essential items.

A preliminary medical examination of the entire police force deployed through out the check posts at the Navi Mumbai border was done on Tuesday. The test was carried out on the orders of the Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner.