Mumbai's BEST adds 60 more electric buses, target 200 double decker buses too

Mumbai has added another 60 electric buses to the BEST fleet this week. Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray, along with the city's Mayor Kishori Pednekar, launched the electric buses procured from Tata Motors.

“This completes our phase 1 of 386 electric buses and now we move towards phase 2 of 1900 electric buses for Mumbai." Wrote Aditya Thackeray on Twitter while announcing the launch.

He also said, “All of Mumbai’s current fleet of 386 buses will be powered by renewable energy. All new buses will be only electric, 1900 buses purchase tender launched and 200 electric double decker buses soon. By 2023, 50% and, by 2027 we aim to have 100% electric bus fleet for Mumbai."

Thackeray also said that his ministry is actively assisting other cities in Maharashtra like Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Sambhajinagar, Nagpur to have electric bus fleets from now on.

BEST has also launched Airport Electric Bus Service which kicked off today. Passengers to and from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Mumbai International Airport T2) can use these electric buses to travel to South Mumbai and BKC for now, while other locations in the city are expected to be added soon.

The minister also participated in the inauguration of a new EV charging station located at the BEST depot in Worli, which was launched by Norway’s Consul General Arne Jan Flolo. Thackeray said, “Norway is leading in EV sector and we intend to join the clean race for a better future for our planet."

Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors said, "We are happy to announce the completion of the installation of the complete vehicle charging infrastructure at the Worli BEST depot in association with Tata Power under the unique ‘One Tata’ initiative. Tata Motors has been at the forefront of offering the best technology for alternate fuel and been the leading manufacturer of electric buses in India. We are proud to be associated with BEST for the deployment, maintenance and operations of the complete charging infrastructure along with the supply of the electric buses."

The EV charging facility at the Worli depot is the fourth such station for BEST electric bus fleet in Mumbai after the Backbay, Malvani and Shivaji Nagar depots. The EV charging station has been set up jointly by Tata Motors and Tata Power. Lokesh Chandra, general manager of BEST, said about 55 places have been selected in the metropolis to charge electric vehicles.