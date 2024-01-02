Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India’s longest sea bridge to open on Jan 12: Report

The much anticipated Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) is all set to open for the public on January 12, 2024, as per Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. According to recent reports, the chief minister confirmed the development on December 31, 2023, and also revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the mega project. An official announcement is yet to be made. MTHL will be India’s longest sea bridge spanning 21.8 km in length.

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will be named after former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and will be called ‘Atal Setu.’ The project was expected to be inaugurated on December 25, 2023, in line with Mr Vajpayee’s birth anniversary but was delayed since it wasn’t fully ready. Construction of the project first began in 2018 and and missed two deadlines so far. It was supposed to be completed by 2022 but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The MTHL will begin from Sewri in South Mumbai over the freeway, crossing over Thane Creek and terminating at Chirle on the outskirts of Navi Mumbai, At nearly 22 km with over 16.5 km above the sea, the engineering marvel will help ease congestion on the main island as well as in Navi Mumbai.

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Sea Link is expected to ease traffic congestion travelling from the mainland to Navi Mumbai reducing travel time to 35 minutes from the current 2 hours (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

The project is also important given the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport with a direct connector via MTHL planned in the future. Moreover, the government also plans to connect the Mumbai-Pune Expressway to MTHL to further reduce travel time. As a result, heading to Navi Mumbai from South Mumbai should now take about 35 minutes as against 2 hours at present.

The toll rates have not been disclosed by MMRDA, the implementing body on the project, or the Maharashtra government but they are expected to be in the vicinity of ₹250-300. Reports suggest that while the former had been proposing a toll of ₹500 per entry, the state government has been of the opinion that the same would be too expensive for users.

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link is expected to see traffic of over 70,000 vehicles every day with a speed limit of 100 kmph. Built at the cost of ₹17,843 crore, the six-lane highway will also be equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) cameras to detect vehicle breakdowns and alert the control room.

