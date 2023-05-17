Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma issued challan for riding without helmet

Photo-op or not, law will catch up with traffic rule violators eventually. Mumbai Police seems to have sent the message loud and clear after it issued challans to Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma. The two actors were recently clicked riding pillion on two-wheelers without wearing helmet, an offence under the Motor Vehicles Act. While their acts went viral on social media earlier this week, several netizens raised questions why the celebrities are spared from facing the law.

On Wednesday, Mumbai Police announced that challans have been issued to the duo. A senior police official was quoted by news agency PTI saying, "Amitabh and Anushka both have been fined through their riders for bike ride without helmets on Mumbai roads." Mumbai Traffic Police also shared the copies of the challans issued to the actors on its social media handle. The challan against the rider with whom Anushka Sharma was spotted was slapped with a fine of ₹10,500. Mumbai Police said that the 'challan has been issued under Sec 129/194(D), Sec 5/180 & Sec 3(1)181 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Despite issuing a clarification. Amitabh Bachchan too was not spared. Facing backlash on social media, Amitabh Bachchan said that the image was taken during a shoot on closed-off roads with all the necessary permissions taken, which allowed him to ride without wearing a helmet. Bachchan had himself shared the image where he was seen taking lift from a stranger to reach work. However, Mumbai Police slapped a fine of ₹1,000 under section 129/194(D) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act says that riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet is an illegal offence. This rule applies to both rider and the pillions. The punishment for anyone caught without a helmet while riding a two-wheeler can go up to Rs. 1,000. Riders may also face suspension of their licence or see it seized. In certain cases, the rider can be imprisoned for up to three months.

Riding without helmet is one of the major reasons behind road accidents in India as well as cause of fatalities. Last year, Mumbai saw 12.12 lakh challans issued to riders for not wearing helmet.

