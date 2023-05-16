HT Auto
Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma spotted riding without helmets, cops take note

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 May 2023, 11:23 AM
Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma went viral on social media over the last couple of days for the wrong reasons. Both were seen riding pillion on motorcycles without wearing helmet. While their images and videos drew large interest, a lot of social media users have raised questions why no action has been taken against the two actors for violating traffic rule. Mumbai Police have taken cognizance of the matter.

Amitabh Bachchan was seen taking lift from a stranger to reach work. He shared the image on social media, and wrote, “Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner." On the other hand, Anushka Sharma was seen taking a bike ride with her bodyguard. She was forced to ditch her luxury cars and take a bike ride because of a roadblock due to a fallen tree in Juhu.

Mumbai Police replied to one of the social media users on Twitter, saying "We have shared this with traffic branch."

The Motor Vehicles Act clearly states that riding two-wheelers without wearing helmets is a punishable offence. This applies to both rider and pillions. The Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act states that riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet is an illegal offence. The punishment for anyone caught riding without a helmet while riding a two-wheeler can go up to Rs. 1,000. Riders may also see their licence suspended or seized as well. In certain cases, the rider can be imprisoned for up to three months.

Riding without helmet is one of the major reasons behind road accidents in India as well as cause of fatalities. Last year, Mumbai saw 12.12 lakh challans issued to riders for not wearing helmet.

