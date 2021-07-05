MS Dhoni gifts vintage Volkswagen Beetle to wife Sakshi on 11th anniversary

Apart from his commendable sports skills, former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is also known for his love for vehicles. The sports celebrity has a massive collection of luxury motorcycles and cars in his garage. And it comes as no surprise that he gifted his wife Sakshi a vintage car on the occasion of their 11th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram stories, Sakshi posted a picture of a sky blue and white vintage Volkswagen Beetle, and wrote, "Thank you for the anniversary gift!" The couple got hitched in Dehradun on July 4, 2010. The vintage Beetle from Volkswagen dates back to 1930s and it was also an iconic symbol of mobility in the 1960s. With this anniversary gift, another marque has been added to the Dhonis' garage.

A huge motorhead, MS Dhoni's collection of luxury motorcycles ranges from a Kawasaki Ninja H2 to a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, and from Ducati 1098 to a Confederate X132 Hellcat. Apart from these, the cricket champion owns Royal Enfield Machismo, Suzuki Shogun, Yamaha RD350, Yamaha YZF 600R, BSA Goldstar, Harley-Davidson Iron 883, a couple of Nortons and the list goes on. It is interesting to note that Dhoni loves to modify his own bikes, as revealed by Sakshi last year. He opens them up, buys parts and assembles them too.

Dhoni's collection of luxury cars is equally enviable and includes a Nissan 4W73 - popularly known as the Jonga 1 Ton, a Hummer H2, a Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow Series 1, a first-gen Audi Q7, a Mercedes-Benz GLE, a Land Rover Freelander 2 and a Mitsubishi Pajero SFX. He is also the first and only owner of the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk with a 6.2-litre V8 engine. Around one year ago, the sportsman also took delivery of a vintage Pontiac Firebird Trans Am - a muscle car from the 1970s.