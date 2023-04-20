MP students make anti-sleep alarm for drivers to prevent road accidents

Students in Madhya Pradesh's Indore have created an anti-sleep alarm system for drivers that can help avoid road accidents. There is a sensor installed in the system, which starts producing a buzzer sound if the driver's eyes are closed so that he wakes up by the sound. If the driver's eyes do not open even after the buzzer goes off, then the wheel of the car stops, preventing the vehicle to be driven in such a state.

The anti-sleep alarm system took three weeks to be made and has been made by a group of five students. One of the students said that the inspiration to make this alarm system for drivers of buses and trucks occurred to him after he witnessed a bus accident in Hoshangabad district. Apparently, the accident took place because the driver fell asleep while driving the vehicle.

A video of the students demonstrating the anti-sleep alarm system has been posted on Twitter by ANI. Some Twitter users, who saw the video, praised the efforts made by the students while some also raised concerns about how the system needs some fixes.

One Twitter user commented, “What if sensor gave wrong reading in speeds of 100? What will happen to wheels?" while another wrote, “But abruptly stopping the wheels can cause more damage ....no?" The anti-sleep alarm made by students is in the most basic form and might need a lot of testing and fixing before it moves to production form.

However, it is an effort in the right direction as India sees a large number of road accident cases that are caused due to driver falling asleep while driving. This happens majorly in highways where truck and bus drivers take up night duties or drive for long hours at a stretch without getting enough rest.

