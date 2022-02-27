HT Auto
MoRTH allows vehicles to have a maximum of three decks to transport two-wheelers

This move will eventually result in the reduction of emissions, as a less number of trailers will be able to transport more two-wheelers.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Feb 2022, 04:33 PM
A carrier trailer transports newly manufactured cars.
Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has allowed rigid vehicles as well as trailers to have a maximum of three decks in order to transport two-wheelers, revealed an official statement on Sunday. The load body must not come over the driver's cabin, further stated the official statement by MoRTH.

(Also read: Planning to buy a car? Brace for price hike and longer waiting period)

The statement claims that this would enhance the carriage capacity by 40-50 per cent. Increasing the number of decks for the trailers carrying two-wheelers will not only increase their carriage capacity, but this would boost the transport and logistics players' capacity as well. This will eventually result in the reduction of emissions, as a less number of trailers will be able to transport more two-wheelers.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification on February 25, 2022, to amend Rule 93 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, whereby rigid vehicles and trailers can have a maximum of three decks to transport two-wheelers, with the load body not projecting over the driver's cabin," the official statement said.

In a separate official notification, the MoRTH has said that cash vans shall comply with the minimum requirements as stated in the Automotive Industry Standard-163:2020, as amended from time to time, till the corresponding BIS specifications are notified under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016 (11 of 2016).

This new regulation would facilitate manufacture, tyre approval testing and registration of cash vans as special purpose vehicles.

First Published Date: 27 Feb 2022, 04:33 PM IST
TAGS: two-wheelers
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

