HT Auto
Home Auto News Moo Power! Can Milk Blended Fuel Propel Cars Of Tomorrow?

Moo power! Can milk-blended fuel propel cars of tomorrow?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Jun 2023, 09:40 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Did you ever think that the humble but holistic milk in your glass can also be used as an automotive fuel to power your car? Neither did we. But that's just what dairy farmers in Michigan are eyeing.

File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

The Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) has parnterned with Ontario-based Dairy Distiller which is known for producing milk-based Vodka. This company makes use of a byproduct of the ultrafiltering process called milk permeate which has lactose that can, it is claimed, be added to yeast to make ethanol.

According to this report, there are plans of opening a $41 million plant to augment the manufacturing capacity for ethanol that is used as part of blended fuel in flex-fuel-engine-powered vehicles.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv300 Turbo Sport (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 Turbo Sport
₹ 10.35 - 12.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 Cabriolet (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 Cabriolet
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Ytb (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Ytb
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maserati Mc20 (HT Auto photo)
Maserati Mc20
₹3.69 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
₹ 4.25 - 5.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

This process may help in bringing down fuel prices but many say this is not a green alternative because the dairy farming industry itself is carbon intensive.

What is ethanol-blended fuel?

Ethanol-blended fuel refer to the blend of around 10 per cent ethanol to low-emission petrol. Ethanol can be made from various sources like corn, sorghum, sugarcane and barley.

First Published Date: 12 Jun 2023, 09:40 AM IST
TAGS: Ethanol flex-fuel Petrol price today Diesel price today
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,289
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city