Mitsubishi teases Ralliart, Kei EV concept cars ahead of debut in January

Japanese automaker Mitsubishi has released teaser images of its Ralliart and Kei EV concept cars that will make a debut at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2022 on January 14. The auto show will be held from January 14 to 16 next year.

The teaser image of Mitsubishi Ralliart concept car shows a very large diffuser covering most of the rear bumper of the vehicle.

The F1-style LED lights integrated at the center and the Ralliart badge on the right side lend it a sporty appeal. Mitsubishi says that the Ralliart concept “brings together Mitsubishi Motors’ engineering and passion for craftsmanship" along with a “premium feel and a strong sense of presence".

The teaser image also shows thin red reflectors and a sculpted bumper. The tailpipe of the Mitsubishi Ralliart appears to be similar to the new-generation Outlander, but the bumper gets a different look. However, it wouldn't be surprising if the concept served as a preview for the performance flagship of the SUV. But the absence of visible tailpipes in the concept vehicle hint at the possibility of the vehicle being fitted with either a fully electric or a plug-in hybrid powertrain with its exhaust hidden.

The other teaser image is of the Mitsubishi Kei EV concept - the new generation of fully electric kei or compact car from the automaker. The production version of the EV will go on sale sometime in April next year. It has been developed jointly with Nissan and will cost approximately $18,000 after the application of EV subsidies.

The kei car's highlight is that it combines a compact size and maneuverability along with the performance of an EV. The concept car will also feature advanced driver assistance systems and connectivity.