MG Motor partners Reliance Jio for new mobility solutions in its upcoming SUV

MG Motor India on Tuesday announced it has partnered with Reliance Jio in the Internet of Things (IOT) space and that the association will allow for improved and new mobility solutions in the upcoming mid-size SUV from the MG Motor camp here.

MG is reportedly planning to drive in the non-electric version of its ZS SUV soon and the vehicle could benefit from the company's partnership with Jio India. Jio's 4G network will possibly provide high-speed in-car connectivity to customers of the upcoming MG SUV in even the remotest parts of the country. Jio's connected vehicle solution is being touted as a combination of hardware, software and connectivity that will enable users to access trending infotainment and real-time telematics on the go.

MG is confident that the partnership with Jio will help its upcoming product add yet another feather to its list of features. "The current trend focuses increasingly on software-driven devices and our current partnership with a tech-innovator like Jio in the IoT space is a step towards establishing MG Motor as a tech leader in the automobile industry," said Rajeev Chaba, President and MD at MG Motor India. "This partnership will ensure our next mid-sized connected SUV further simplifies the driving experience and ensures safety backed by technology."

Since its India debut in 2019, MG has repeatedly sought to underline its emphasis on offering auto-tech innovations. The carmaker currently offers products like Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV and Gloster, operating in the SUV space in the market.