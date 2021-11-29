MG Motor organises experiential driving programme to mark Gloster's anniversary

MG Motor India organised an experiential engagement program in Gurugram, offering a 4x4 driving experience with Gloster SUV for adventure enthusiasts in the country. The event was held as a celebration of one-year anniversary of the off-roader vehicle.

The engagement programme saw participation from over 50 families that came together to experience driving the premium off-roader.

Various off-roading capabilities of the Gloster were put to test through curated tracks by the participants. They engaged the SUV's hill climbing and descent capabilities as well as its water wading capabilities.

Having completed one year in the Indian market, MG Gloster is available in four broad variants in the country - Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy. The Sharp and top-of-the-line Savvy trims are available with twin-turbocharged diesel engine that churns out 218 PS of power and 480 Nm torque. The Savvy trim also comes equipped with the MG's flagship technology Autonomous Level 1 features.

MG Gloster SUV

The Gloster is mammoth vehicle which measures 5,005mm in length, 1,932mm in width, is 1,875mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,950mm. It sits on 19-inch alloys and gets a big chrome grille at the front along with large housings for the fog lamps. It has an imposing persona with over 200mm of ground clearance and large windows.

The Gloster SUV comes with a 12.3 inch’ HD touchscreen along with segment-first captain seats. Other interior features include 64 color ambient lighting and panoramic sunroof. MG Gloster also gets Four-Wheel Drive system that provides the SUV with multiple driving modes. The seven different drive modes are -Snow, Mud, Sand, Eco, Sport, Normal, and Rock.

The Gloster SUV features the first-in-segment Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) with features such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Automatic Parking Assist. Some other features include Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and Blind Spot Detection (BSD).