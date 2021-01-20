Mercedes-Benz unveils all-electric EQA 2021, its answer to Tesla Model Y

Mercedes-Benz has introduced its new all-electric EQA worldwide. The compact SUV is supposed to drive against Tesla's Model Y - and help Mercedes attract younger, urban customers.

The EQA is in a way the fully electric version of the GLA, the production of which takes place in the factories of Rastatt, in Germany, and Beijing, in China.

Revealed in the EQA 250 version, the front look brings the closed front grille next to the LED headlights with details in blue tint. Behind, the highlight is the continuous flashlight, while on the sides appear specially designed alloy wheels.

The EQA gets a 190-horsepower electric motor with 375 Nm of torque placed at the front and a 66 kWh battery further back. The battery can be DC-charged with 100 kW or charged with 11 kW via a charging box with alternating current.

The EQA 250 is front-wheel drive and can handle 0-100 kmph in 8.9 seconds. The top speed is 160 kmph. The average consumption is stated at 1.8 kWh/mile according to WLTP.

In the future, there will be a four-wheel drive version with around 270 hp and a range of 50 miles.

Just like Mercedes' first EQC electric car, the EQA navigation system can point out suitable platforms during a route based on expected consumption.

The interior of the new Mercedes EQA electric SUV.

EQA can be equipped with a towbar and the front-wheel drive version can tow trailers of up to 750 kg. Future versions with four-wheel drive will have a higher trailer weight.

The car weighs 2,040 kg and can load 430 kg. The luggage space is 340 litres. With the rear seat folded down, the space grows to 1,320 litres. The length is 446 cm, the width 183 cm and the height 162 cm. The EQA is thus three centimeters longer than the Volvo XC40 Recharge.

Standard equipment includes 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and the MBUX infotainment system. Adjustable suspension is available as an option as well as adaptive cruise control and some self-driving functions.

The global sales start is February 4 and deliveries will start later in the spring.