Mercedes-Benz India appoints Vyankatesh Kulkarni as ED, Head of Operations

Vyankatesh Kulkarni will be responsible for the production and procurement-related functions at Mercedes-Benz India.
By : PTI
| Updated on: 30 May 2022, 05:10 PM
Mercedes-Benz logo on the roof of a building in Moscow, Russia. (File Photo) (REUTERS)
Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Monday said it has appointed Vyankatesh Kulkarni as the Executive Director and Head of Operations, effective June 1, 2022.

Kulkarni will be responsible for the production and procurement-related functions, including the company's transformation journey into electrification, digitisation and technology-driven smart manufacturing prowess of the future.

"Kulkarni has successfully handled many important global projects at MBRDI in the areas of planning, simulations, engineering, quality and supply chain. At Mercedes-Benz India, he will build on the strong localisation competencies of our world-class manufacturing facility and related resources," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk said in a statement.

(Also read | Mercedes-Benz to eliminate manual gearbox in its cars from 2023: Report)

Kulkarni joined Mercedes Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) in 2008 and was instrumental in strategising and setting up the 'International tech-hub' for manufacturing and supply chain.

Before Mercedes Benz Research & Development India, Vyankatesh worked with leading automotive companies, such as TATA Motors-Technologies and Maruti Suzuki India. 

First Published Date: 30 May 2022, 05:08 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz Mercedes
