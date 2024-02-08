Massive traffic jams hit Delhi, Noida, Gurugram. Here is why

Massive traffic jams have hit the national capital on Thursday (February 8) amid increased security by police ahead of farmers' protest march to the Parliament. Most roads leading to Delhi have been cordoned off, creating traffic chaos at Haryana and Uttar Pradesh borders with the national capital. Delhi Police and Noida Police have stepped up security on NH24 and other key routes restricting entry of vehicles in national capital.

According to reports, key roads like Noida- Greater Noida Expressway, DND flyway as well as NH24, also known as Delhi-Meerut Expressway, are blocked. Traffic movement has been slow, leading to long queues at the borders. "In view of the farmers' movement, barriers are being installed at all the borders of Delhi and at Kisan Chowk and other places. Each vehicle is being checked and passed due to which the traffic is moving slowly," said one of the spokespersons of Noida Police. "Senior officials and other personnel are present at various locations to control the traffic. The traffic is being monitored continuously," he added.

The farmers march to the Parliament is set to start from Mahamaya Flyover in Noida and head towards Central Delhi. Pickets and barricades have been set up at Delhi--UP and Delhi-Haryana border to stop influx of vehicles in Delhi. "Heavy security arrangements have been made in different border entry points in the national capital. No one will be allowed to breach the law and order," said a senior police officer.

The police has already issued traffic advisory for regular commuters, offering alternative routes and diversions in Noida and Delhi. According to police, heavy traffic is expected on roads connected to Soniya Vihar, DND, Chilla, Gazipur, Sabhapur, Apsara and Loni borders through the day. Police has suggested alternative plans in case of heavy traffic. It said that to avoid traffic jam on DND, commuters heading towards Delhi from Noida-Greater Noida Expressway can divert from Chilla red light. To avoid traffic jam on Chilla or DND, commuters from Noida-Greater Noida Expressway are advised to take Kalindi Kunj via Mahamaya Flyover.

