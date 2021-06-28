Maruti Suzuki expands vehicle subscription services in four more cities

Maruti Suzuki on Monday has announced the expansion of its vehicle subscription service to four more cities across India. These are Jaipur, Indore, Mangalore and Mysore. With this, the car manufacturer currently offers its vehicle subscription service in 19 cities across the country.

The different models that are available in this vehicle subscription program include models from both Maruti Suzuki Arena and Nexa channels. While WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga are available from the Maruti Suzuki Arena channel, premium cars such as Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, S-Cross and XL6 from Nexa retail chain are also available for subscription.

The automaker has said that it has joined hands with three vehicle subscription partners - Orix, ALD Automotive and Myles for its subscription service.

The vehicle subscription service offers the consumers ownership experience without buying the vehicle. This strategy reduces the financial burden from the customers and brings a new business opportunity to the automakers. It allows the consumers to have the vehicle by paying an all-inclusive monthly rental that includes vehicle usage charges, registration charges, maintenance, insurance etc.

Despite being a relatively new concept, car subscription is picking up in India. Besides Maruti Suzuki, several other car brands have opted for this strategy. Maruti Suzuki launched its subscription program in July 2020.

Talking about the vehicle subscription service expansion, Shashank Srivastava, MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), said that car subscription is a new and upcoming concept for the Indian market and the company is regularly upgrading its subscription programme with learnings and feedback from customers. "With the addition of four new cities in our network, we look forward to serving more customers," he further added.