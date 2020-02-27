Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car maker, has emerged as the country's most desired automotive brand in report released by TRA Research on Wednesday. The report covers brands from a varied fields and while Samsung Mobile took top honours, Maruti Suzuki - at fifth spot - fared the best among all automotive brands.

Maruti Suzuki is the biggest player in the Indian automotive space and has a large product portfolio which is backed by a robuts sales and post-sales network across the country. The company has long been a trusted name in the automotive space but has also managed to eke out a desirability quotient - thanks also to its premium Nexa outlets.

The country's highest selling scooter - Honda Activa - took the ninth spot in the TRA Research report while the company as a whole was placed 25th. Capping off the top-10, however, was South Korean car maker Hyundai.

N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research, was quoted as saying by news agency IANS that the brands featured in the list 'have been able to exude a deep magnetic pull that impacts the consumer at a subliminal level.' "Desire is a longing for a brand irrespective of its need, and the success of a brand is highly dependent on the desire quotient it emanates," he said.

The other notable players in the auto industry that found place in the report included Royal Enfield at 17th and Hero MotoCorp at 28th. Luxury car makers, expected to have a high desirability quotient due to the aspirational value attached to their products, fared well as well. Mercedes Benz, BMW and Audi were placed one after the other at 36th, 37th and 38th spots. Bajaj Auto (40), Tata Motors (41) and Honda Cars (42) were the other entrants from the automotive industry in the top 50 of the list.

The overall outlook of the report augured well for Indian companies. "Indian brands dominate the top 100 of India's Most Desired list featuring 42 brands, followed by 15 American, 12 Japanese and 11 South Korean brands. 6 German brands also feature of which three luxury car brands dominate the list," the report highlighted.



