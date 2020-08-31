Maruti Suzuki celebrates three years of Arena retail chain

Maruti Suzuki on Monday announced the completion of three years of its Arena retail chain with continued focus on a digitized, seamless and connected car buying experience for new-age buyers. Launched in 2017, Arena is the company's newest retail chain and stands along with Nexa to offer a more involved buying experience to prospective customers.

While the Nexa chain offers vehicles like S-Cross, Ignis, XL6 and Ciaz, Arena's portfolio includes some of the company's best-selling models like Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga.

Over the course of the past three years, Maruti's network of more than 2,300 sales points in the country have seen 745 Arena showrooms. Equipped with state-of-the-art modern gadgets, these showrooms seek to uplift the car-buying experience for the discerning customers.

Maruti says that the Arena retail chain continues to work towards meeting expectations of a young car-buying audience, the fulcrum on which it was established three years. "Maruti Suzuki Arena was launched after listening to and meeting the expectations of a modern, dynamic and young audience," said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) at Maruti Suzuki India Limited. "Celebrating its third anniversary today fills all of us with great pride as it marks a transformation of our network and is testimony of our commitment to customer satisfaction."

Even during present times of Covid-19 when footfall in showrooms have come down, Maruti Suzuki states that Arena, through its digital channels, seeks to continue offering the same level of a connected experience as before. So while Arena showrooms have customer lounges, touchscreen navigation portals to help customers customize their vehicles and similar modern features, the push towards digital means in recent months has also helped the Arena digital platform gain traction.

Maruti Suzuki always had the largest sales and service network in the country but the evolution of Arena and Nexa retail chains have sought to up the buying experience for customers.