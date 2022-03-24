Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Maruti Suzuki Board Appoints Hisashi Takeuchi As Md And Ceo From April 1

Maruti Suzuki Board appoints Hisashi Takeuchi as MD and CEO from April 1

The appointment of new MD and CEO at Maruti Suzuki comes upon the completion of the term of Kenichi Ayukawa on March 31.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 24 Mar 2022, 02:02 PM
The logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured on a car parked outside a showroom in New Delhi, India. (REUTERS)

Maruti Suzuki India Limited's Board of Directors has appointed Hisashi Takeuchi as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with effect from April 1. The new appointment comes upon the completion of the term of Kenichi Ayukawa on March 31.

Ayukawa will continue as a Whole-time Director designated as Executive Vice Chairman till September 30 in order to facilitate smooth transition. He will also continue to provide guidance to the Company. These appointments are subject to shareholder approval.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
1462 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.96 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai I20
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 6.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Takeuchi had joined Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) in 1986. He comes with vast experience in the international operations at SMC as well as in overseas markets, and he has been on the Board of Maruti Suzuki since July 2019 and as Joint Managing Director (Commercial) since April 2021. Speaking about the transition, he said, "Maruti Suzuki is a great organization with a rich legacy and it will be my endeavor that we keep serving more and more customers both in India and the world... We will also try to build our business in a manner that strengthens Atma-Nirbhar Bharat and the economic growth of India."

Ayukawa has been the Managing Director of Maruti Suzuki India Limited since April 2013. Speaking about the transition, he said, “India is one of the most interesting and promising automobile markets in the world and it has been both a challenging and a fulfilling stint for me." Wishing Takeuchi a successful journey ahead, he added that Takeuchi has “an excellent understanding of the Indian as well as international markets and is placed well to lead Maruti Suzuki into the future."

In a separate development, the company's 2022 Baleno model got 50,000 bookings in a month since launch. The model has been launched in the market at a starting price of 6.35 lakh, with pricing going up to 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 24 Mar 2022, 01:41 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS