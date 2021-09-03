Maruti recalls 1.81 lakh cars: Steps on how to check if your car is affected

Maruti Suzuki has voluntarily issued recall orders for over 1.81 lakh of its vehicles to check for a possible fault in the Motor Generator Unit of these units. The recall list includes petrol models Ciaz, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross and XL6 units but only those manufactured between May 4 of 2018 and October 27 of 2020.

What is the suspected fault?

Maruti Suzuki clarifies that the Motor Generator Unit of the recalled vehicles would be inspected. In case any fault is found, this would be replaced free of cost. The process of replacing faulty part(s) will begin from the first week of November. The company is asking owners of possibly affected vehicles to avoid driving the cars in water-logged areas. Additionally, owners are also advised against direct water spray on any electric/electronic parts in the vehicle.

How many cars may be affected?

Maruti has recalled 181,754 units of Ciaz, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross and XL6 with petrol engines.

How can you check if your car is affected?

Maruti Suzuki says authorized workshops will start getting in touch with owners of potentially affected vehicles. Owners can also check if their vehicle is in the recall order list. This can be done by logging on to Maruti Suzuki or Nexa websites - depending on the model - and entering the vehicles' chassis number.

The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is mentioned in the invoice/registration documents. It begins with MA3 and is followed by a 14-digit alpha-numeric code)