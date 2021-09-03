Maruti issues recall order for 1.81 lakh cars to check potential MGU defect

Maruti Suzuki on Friday announced it has issued recall orders for 1.81 lakh units of its cars to check and rectify faults that may potentially result in safety-related issues. The recall order has been issued voluntarily by the company and owners with possibly affected vehicles will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops.

In a press statement, Maruti Suzuki informed that the recall order covers petrol models of Ciaz, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and XL6 and only units manufactured between May 4 of 2018 and October 27 of 2020. These cars, once brought in, will have the Motor Generator Unit inspected and in case of faults, be replaced without any cost to the end customer.

The process of replacing any faulty parts will begin from the first week of November and till such a time, Maruti Suzuki is asking owners of these particular units to refrain from driving in water-logged areas and to avoid direct water spray on electrical and electronic parts in these vehicles.

Customers can check if their vehicle is part of the recall order by logging on to the Maruti Suzuki or Nexa websites - depending on the model, and entering the vehicles' chassis number (MA3, followed by 14-digit alpha-numeric code) to ascertain if their vehicle needs to be inspected.

Voluntary recalls are common the world over with car makers reaching out to customers of potentially affected vehicles and asking for such units to be brought in for checks. In case of fault detection, the repair or replacement is almost always carried out free of cost. In the past, some manufacturers in the US have had to pay hefty fines because they were found to have avoided recalling suspect vehicles.