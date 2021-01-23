Mahindra and Mahindra are all set to give its latest offering - the 2020 Mahindra Thar SUV - to each of the youngest members of the winning Indian team in Australia after their exploits at the final Test in Brisbane earlier this week.

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, took to social media to laud the six cricketers - Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar - after they stood up against expectations and helped the team win the Test series down under despite all teh challenges it faced.

Mahindra wrote on Twitter, ""Theirs are true ‘Rise’ stories; overcoming daunting odds in the pursuit of excellence. They serve as an inspiration in all arenas of life. It gives me great personal pleasure to gift each of these debutants an All New THAR SUV on my own account—at no expense to the company.".

"Six young men made their debuts in the recent historic series #INDvAUS (Shardul’s 1 earlier appearance was short-lived due to injury)They’ve made it possible for future generations of youth in India to dream & Explore the Impossible," wrote Mahindra, in praise of the young players.

Continuing to explain why Mahindra decided to gift Thar SUV to all six, Mahindra wrote, "The reason for this gift is to exhort young people to believe in themselves & ‘Take the road less traveled.’ Bravo Mohammed, Shardul, Shubhman,Natarajan,Navdeep & Washington! I now plead with @Mahindra_Auto to get them their THARS on priority."

The new generation Mahindra Thar was officially launched on October 2 last year. Later, the Thar SUV also passed the safety crash test conducted by global safety rating agency Global NCAP with four-star ratings. It has been one of the most successful SUVs launched by Mahindra in recent times, clocking decent sales numbers for them. It received a price hike earlier this year.