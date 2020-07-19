Mahindra Roxor facelift teased in official image

The original Mahindra Roxor has been discontinued already as the vehicle has been plagued by IP infringement issues for Mahindra Automotive North America. Fiat Chrysler claimed that the Mahindra Roxor is a “nearly identical copy" of its Jeep, particularly the “boxy body shape with flat-appearing vertical sides and rear body ending at about the same height as the hood."

Now Mahindra is planning to launch a heavily reworked Roxor and has officially teased the same in a fresh image. The new model is expected to sport a variety of exterior changes for it to appear different than the previous model which invited legal trouble due to its controversial looks.

As the latest image suggests, the Mahindra Roxor will get a completely new front fascia. It will also do away with the classic vertical grille and will feature a redesigned grille featuring horizontal slats. There will also be a new silver coloured headlight frame capping the SUV's snout.

Under the hood of the facelifted Roxor will sit a 2.5-litre, m2DiCR turbocharged diesel engine, as seen on the first-gen model. The motor produces 61 PS of maximum power at 3,200 rpm and 195 Nm of peak torque at 1,400-2,200 rpm. It comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Roxor being a hardcore off-roader features 4WD with a 2-speed transfer case.

It is built by Mahindra's US subsidiary, Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA), at Auburn Hills in Michigan, US. Though might come out as a heavily reworked product in terms of looks but on the inside, it will have the same structure and underpinnings as the previous model.