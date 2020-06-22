Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Monday said it has introduced its new Sarpanch Plus range of tractors in Maharashtra, with the launch of the 575 Sarpanch Plus model priced at ₹6.60 lakh (ex showroom, Maharashtra).

The 575 Sarpanch Plus is an upgrade of the company's popular 575 Sarpanch and the new series offers models spanning multiple horsepower-points from 30 HP to 50 HP category, M&M said in a statement. It offers 2 HP more power, higher max torque and back-up torque, to cover more land quickly, the company added.

The new Sarpanch Plus series comes with a 6-year warranty and can be booked online for an initial payment of ₹5,000 and is available with special finance and customer schemes, it added.

M&M President (Farm Equipment Sector) Hemant Sikka said, "The new series is developed to meet the evolving demands of modern farmers by providing extra power, higher back-up torque, modern styling and best-in-class ergonomics."

The latest engine technology with higher power and fuel efficiency will enable farmers to improve their productivity and drive their earnings, he added.

The new Sarpanch Plus series will be manufactured at Mahindra's manufacturing facilities across India, the company said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.