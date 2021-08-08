Mahindra hints at XUV700 special edition to honour Neeraj Chopra

A day after announcing XUV700 as reward for Neeraj Chopra for his historic feat at the Tokyo Olympics 2021, Mahindra and Mahindra has hinted that there could be more in coming days. Mahindra may be planning a special edition of its upcoming flagship XUV700 SUV to honour Neeraj Chopra.

Pratap Bose, ace automotive designer who recently moved to Mahindra and Mahindra from Tata Motors, said "We have some ideas cooking at the @MahindraRise Design studios! Will share more soon." Pratap Bose is now the Chief Design Officer, Auto & Farm Sectors at Mahindra and Mahindra.

Bose’s reaction comes after social media was flooded with suggestions from users to offer a special edition XUV700 SUV in the honour of Neeraj Chopra.

Neeraj Chopra won Gold medal in the Men’s Javelin final at the Olympics 2021 on Saturday, becoming the first Indian athlete to win a medal at the Games, and only the second Indian to win an individual Gold medal after shooter Abhinav Bindra in the history of Olympics.