HT Auto
Home Auto News Lotus Type 132 Electric Crossover To Make Debut On March 29

Lotus Type 132 electric crossover to make debut on March 29 

Lotus Cars is going to introduce its electric crossover currently named Type 132 on March 29. The upcoming Type 132 EV will feature 800-volt technology along with battery packs having capacities from 92 to 120 kWh.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Mar 2022, 04:36 PM
Lotus Type 132 EV will come with sleek LED lighting units. (Lotus Cars)
Lotus Type 132 EV will come with sleek LED lighting units. (Lotus Cars)

Lotus has announced it will reveal its upcoming electric crossover Type 132 on March 29. Lotus has also teased some parts of the electric vehicle.

One can see the sleek LED lighting units and the EV's aerodynamically optimised wheels featuring carbon fibre accents.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The vehicle offers digital side mirrors and Lotus-branded brake callipers.

The EV appears to come with a digital instrument cluster inside along with a sports steering wheel. There is also illuminated switchgear and paddles that double up as control switches for the drive mode. Previous teasers of the Type 132 EV had shown that the crossover will offer a floating infotainment system with immersive screens, sounds and lights.

(Also read | Last Lotus Elise handed over to owner the car was named after)

The powertrain of the upcoming electric vehicle will feature 800-volt technology along with battery packs having capacities from 92 to 120 kWh as mentioned by the British automaker previously. Some models reportedly may come as performance-oriented cars as they may be able to touch the speed of 100 kmph in under 3 seconds. Apart from these, no other information has been shared by the automaker.

Earlier this month Lotus also released the sketch of its first electric sports car following a partnership with battery cell company Britishvolt. It has been reported that both companies will co-develop a new battery package that will power the next-generation electric sports cars from the automaker.

(Also read | EV to account for 30% of China market in 2022, says Lotus CEO)

Last year, the company wrapped up the production of its inter combustion engine models namely Elise, Exige and Evora with an aim to focus on its electric future. These three models combined represented almost half of the total production of the company in its 73-year history.

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2022, 04:36 PM IST
TAGS: Lotus Cars Lotus Lotus Type 132 EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Okinawa teases upcoming electric scooter Oki 90
Okinawa teases upcoming electric scooter Oki 90
Daimler, General Motors suspend business in Russia, Volvo won't deliver cars
Daimler, General Motors suspend business in Russia, Volvo won't deliver cars
Lotus Type 132 electric crossover to make debut on March 29
Lotus Type 132 electric crossover to make debut on March 29
Harley-Davidson aims to sell 100,000 LiveWire e-motorcycles per year by 2026
Harley-Davidson aims to sell 100,000 LiveWire e-motorcycles per year by 2026
Mahindra XUV700, Thar SUVs power sales to new highs in February
Mahindra XUV700, Thar SUVs power sales to new highs in February

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city