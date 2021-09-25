Looking for a car to buy this Diwali? Top five cars launching in India soon

The festive season of 2021 is about to start and it is that time of the year when the Indian car industry will be flooding with new launches in both the two-wheeler and car markets. Almost all the major brands including Maruti, Mahindra, and also Tata have something up their sleeves for this time of the year (Diwali 2021).

Here's a list of all the upcoming cars in India that are expected to be launched soon.

2022 Maruti Celerio: India's largest carmaker is likely to announce the launch of the new-gen Celerio soon in India. The car has been seen testing on the Indian roads several times in the past and is likely to go on sale this festive season. It will feature a completely revamped exterior design along with new features. Under the hood, expect to see a 1.2-litre petrol engine, alongside a CNG option as well.

Tata Punch: The Safari maker has already revealed the new Punch micro-SUV in the Indian market. It is going to be an all-new product through which Tata is aiming to steal sales from the cars such as the Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100. Expect the prices of the new Punch to roll out in the next few weeks.

MG Astor: The Hyundai Creta/Kia Seltos rival from MG Motor India is almost on the verge of going on sale in the country. The carmaker has already rolled out all the information about the new Astor, save for its pricing details. Expect that too be dropped in a matter of a few weeks from now.

New-gen Force Gurkha: The rival to the Mahindra Thar will be launched in the Indian market on September 27th. Force has already rolled out all the details of the new car that comes with colossal updates for 2021.

Toyota Belta: Likely a rebatched version of the Maruti Ciaz, the Toyota Belta is rumoured to come out as a direct replacement to the slow-selling Yaris sedan in India. Though there is no official confirmation, the car is said to be launched later this year.