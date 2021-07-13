Latest Kia Carnival MPV is as luxurious as a limousine; gets foot massager

The latest fourth-generation Kia Carnival has been revealed and it is bound to grab the attention of those who love an old sleek limousine. Rightly going with its grandeur, Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine is for its home market, South Korea. This minivan is 5,155 millimetres long and can accommodate up to 11 people.

With no middle row, this Kia Carnival minivan has only four seats and a high roof configuration. With new features, the highlight of the large minivan is a foot massager. It also has a 21.5-inch display that has been mounted on the raised ceiling and an air purifier. Kia Carnival's kit seems endless as it comprises hot and cold cup holders, a raised roof incorporated with LED ambient lighting to create a cosy ambience and pleated curtains. The rest of the lights inside the cabin of the minivan feature light-emitting diodes.

(Also read | Kia Sportage SUV revealed in latest edition; gets design updates, curved display)

The Kia Carnival derives its power from a 3.5-litre gasoline engine that can generate a power of 290 hp and a peak torque of 355 Nm. Its variant has a 2.2-litre diesel engine that can create a power of 199 hp and 441 Nm of peak torque. The minivan comes with 19-inch wheels and its height has been increased by 305 mm to 2045 mm due to the roof bulge.

(Also read | Hyundai and Kia set highest sales record in US for fourth consecutive month)

This minivan with its nine-seat and seven-seat version will cost about $53,000 (approximately ₹39 lakhs) and $56,000 (approximately ₹41 lakhs) respectively. And if one wants to go for the four-seater model, one will have to shed about $77,000, that is around ₹57 lakh.