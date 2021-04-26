Lamborghini receives Green Star award. Here's what the honour signifies

Italian manufacturer of luxury sports car Automobili Lamborghini has won the Green Star Award for 2021 on the occasion of Earth day. This award is given to organisations or individuals who have put in significant efforts to prepare for, prevent and respond to natural emergencies. This also includes the integration of environmental and humanitarian causes.

This is a biennial award that was started in 2009 in collaboration with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and Green Cross International (GCI).

Apart from that, the company also participated in the Project1 Hour, an initiative by the Volkswagen Group that involves more than 660,000 employees. Through the campaign, the organisation assesses the impact of human’s habits and behaviours on the environment. To extend its support to the campaign, Lamborghini also organised a digital talk that was open to about 1,800 people.

The talk was headed by climate experts Luca Bracali, photographer, explorer, filmmaker and ambassador for life of Save the Planet and Silvia Torresan, PhD in Science and Management of Climate Change at Ca’ Foscari University in Venice. The latter is also a co-director of the Risk Analysis and Adaptation Strategies Division (RAAS) at the Euro-Mediterranean Center on Climate Change (CMCC).

The presentation encompassed different environment and educational awareness initiatives for the employees. “The Green Star Award and our contribution to the #Project1hour campaign are further proof of the company’s commitment, pursued with a great sense of responsibility since 2009 and which, through continuous industrial investments, led to the achievement of CO2-neutral certification in 2015 that was also maintained following the recent production site expansion. We are currently engaged in defining a strategy, to be officially announced soon, which will lead us to accelerate our commitments with regards to environmental sustainability. We want to give concrete answers, through significant innovations, during this time of profound transformation that affects the whole automotive industry. We are convinced that our decisions as a company, but also as individuals, can make a difference: for us and for our future generations," said Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.

CO2 neutral certification refers to carbon footprint that records the total emission of carbon-di-oxide that happens directly or indirectly over the life cycle of a product.

Lamborghini started its sustainability journey in the year 2009 and since then it has gone on to contribute to various environmental causes. It was the first Italian carmaker to receive the EMAS Environmental Certification. It is a certification in the European Union where a member state can fuse an environmental management system and can also opt for an environmental audit voluntarily to identify them as sustainable.

In the year 2016, the organisation also installed an apiary to start biomonitoring activity with bees. This apiary produces certified honey which is then distributed among the employees on an annual basis.