Lamborghini reaches historic milestone, delivers 103 cars in India

Lamborghini registered its personal best performance in the year 2023, in terms of sales, by delivering a little over 10,000 cars the world over. It is an increase of over 10 per cent over 2022. In India, the manufacturer sold 103 cars which may still be a small percentage of its overall sales but is a record for it in the market here. Again, Urus was the most popular vehicle in the global lineup as Lamborghini sold 6,087 units. It was followed by another record for the Huracan, of which 3,962 cars were delivered. As many as 63 cars equipped with the iconic V12 were delivered, including the last 12 Aventadors and 51 few-offs.

Lamborghini marked its 60th anniversary in 2023 and its sales push is coming from every major super luxury car market in the world. In India, company officials say that factors such as increasing number of High Net Income (HNI) individuals as well as better road infrastructure are powering demand for Lamborghini models.

The biggest announcement that came from Lamborghini in 2023 was the launch of their new flagship supercar that replaces the iconic Aventador in the lineup. It is called the Revuelto and it is the Italian automaker’s first hybrid supercar. The Revuelto is already on sale in India for an ex-showroom price of ₹8.89 crore. It is important to note that this price is before options.

Powering the Lamborghini Revuelto is the newly-developed 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine that develops 803 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 712 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. The engine is paired with three electric motors that push the total output to 1,001 bhp. Power goes to all four wheels via the new 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. 0-100 kmph comes up in 2.5 seconds while 0-200 kmph is achieved in just 7 seconds. The top speed is rated at 350 kmph. There are 13 driving modes on the Revuelto.

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, remarked: “It’s a true source of pride for the whole company to have surpassed the 10,000-car delivery mark. Playing a role in achieving this milestone for Lamborghini is an honor for me and for all the people who work tirelessly to achieve this goal. This is a success made possible by the commitment of everyone, a major accomplishment based on true teamwork. But as always, we’re not stopping at single milestones, and we’re ready to take on more exciting new challenges in 2024."

