Kia to recall 295,000 cars to check potential risk from engine fires

Kia is following Hyundai in the United States in recalling suspect vehicles to check for faults which - in the worst scenario - could cause engine fires. Both Kia and Hyundai have been under enormous scrutiny in the country and were recently slapped with fines to the tune of millions of dollars.

A day after it was reported that Hyundai has issued fresh recall orders which now cover 2021 Santa Fe SUVs, 2015 and 2016 Veloster, 2011 to 2013 and 2016 Sonata hybrid vehicles, Kia too is learnt to call back some of its offerings in the US market. The list includes certain 2012 and 2013 Sorento SUVs, 2012 through 2015 Forte and Forte Koup cars, and 2011 through 2013 Optima Hybrid cars.

Associated Press has reported that as per a document submitted by Kia, it says no defect has been found in the cars but the recall is still being issued to ensure there is absolutely no chance of engine fire. Perhaps not wanting to take any chances after being blamed for delay in issuing previous recall orders, the Korean car maker is looking to be more proactive this time around.

Owners of the suspect cars will start receiving notifications from January 27 and dealers will inspect the vehicles with the fault being repaired or faulty part being replaced.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has been investigating Hyundai and Kia in the country for engine fires in 2019. It says that there have been 3,100 fires involving cars from both manufacturers, 103 injuries and even one death.

NHTSA just last week had ordered the two companies to pay a massive fine of $137 million after having found both guilty of being slow in recalling around one million vehicles which may have had defects which could lead to engine fires.

Kia denied that there is any problem with its cars but chose to pay the fine in order to avoid a legal tuss