Kia Sonet off to a flying start, gets over 50,000 bookings in just 2 months

Kia Motors India on Wednesday announced that it has received over 50,000 bookings for the Sonet subcompact SUV within just two months since the bookings opened on August 20. As per the company, it has received an average of two bookings every three minutes within last two months. The Sonet was launched in India on September 18 at an introductory price of ₹6.71 lakhs (Ex-showroom, pan-India).

The company also went on to announce that in September, it dispatched around 9,266 units of the Sonet, making it the leader of the compact SUV segment within 12 days of launch. Out of all the registrations done, 1.0 & 1.2 petrol engines account for 60% of the bookings, while rest of the customers showed interest in the 1.5 CRDi unit, the company said.

"Despite challenging conditions caused by COVID-19 disruptions, Kia Motors India has not only delivered the Sonet as per promised timelines but has also ensured uninterrupted production at its Anantapur plant to meet enthusiastic customer demand." Kia Motors India shared in a press note sent on Wednesday.

The new Sonet SUV holds a lot of importance for the Korean automaker, not just in India but the world over and the SUV will subsequently be exported to over 80 countries from India.