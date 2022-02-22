Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home News Kia India crosses four-lakh domestic sales milestone; five lakh car dispatches

Kia India crosses four-lakh domestic sales milestone; five lakh car dispatches

Kia has also become the country's leading UV exporter with a market share of over 25% in 2021.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Feb 2022, 12:54 PM
Kia India recently launched its fourth product for the market here - the Carens three-row vehicle.

Kia on Tuesday announced that it has crossed four-lakh sales milestone in the country and completed five lakh vehicle dispatches from its Andhra Pradesh-based Anantapur facility. The company has already achieved export milestone of one lakh units to more than 91 countries since it started shipping Seltos in September 2019.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 6.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carnival
2199 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 24.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.96 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The carmaker has also become the country's leading UV exporter with a market share of over 25% in 2021. “Ever since our inception in India, we have focused on providing great value to our customers through our ground-breaking products and services," said Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India.

(Also read | Kia discontinues these diesel variants of Seltos SUV and Carnival MPV in India)

Kia India recently launched its fourth product for the market here - the Carens three-row vehicle - at a starting and introductory price of 8.99 lakh (ex showroom). The Made-in-India-for-the-World vehicle combines sophistication and sportiness of an SUV. "With the Carens already launched, we are confident of achieving our next milestones at a much faster pace, creating new benchmarks that will chart the course of our growth journey in the country," Park said.

(Also read | Kia Carens vs Maruti XL6 vs Hyundai Alcazar vs Tata Safari: Variant-wise pricing)

The company has already so far received over 19,000 bookings in around a month since the reservation window for Carens was opened. The three-row vehicle is a cross between an MPV and SUV, which Kia refers to as a recreational vehicle. The new model will be offered with three engine options. There is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel engine as well.

Kia Carens is visually a bit more compact than Hyundai Alcazar as it measures 4,540 mm in length, has a width of 1,800 mm, is 1,708 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,780 mm. Kia claims that the petrol engine inside the Carens helps it deliver up to 16.5 kmpl while the diesel motor returns around 21.3 kmpl per litre of fuel.

First Published Date: 22 Feb 2022, 12:35 PM IST
TAGS: Kia Kia India Kia Carens Kia Seltos Kia Sonet Kia Carnival
Related Stories
Renault Triber MPV hits one-lakh sales milestone in India, new variant launched
18 Feb 2022
BMW X3 diesel SUV launched in India at 65.50 lakh
17 Feb 2022
Kia launches Carens 3-row vehicle at a compelling start price of 8.99 lakh
15 Feb 2022
Audi India opens showroom for pre-owned luxury vehicles in South Mumbai
17 Feb 2022
Kia Carens offers up to 21.3 kmpl of mileage, what its competitors offer
15 Feb 2022
Honda Cars India appoints Takuya Tsumura as new President and CEO
20 Feb 2022
BMW to launch all-electric MINI in India on February 24
18 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS