Kia India appoints new chief sales officer

Kia India has appointed MyungSik Sohn as Chief Sales Officer with immediate effect. Sohn will oversee the planning and execution of sales strategies with an aim to push the sales of the South Korean automaker.
Updated on: 29 Jan 2022, 09:07 AM
Kia Carens is the fourth product in India from the brand after Seltos, Sonet and Carnival.

Kia India on Friday said it has appointed MyungSik Sohn as Chief Sales Officer with immediate effect. In his new role, Sohn will oversee the planning and execution of sales strategies aimed at driving the automaker's growth. He will also collaborate with Kia India's current leadership to expand the brand's reach in tier 3, 4, and upcountry markets, Kia India said in a statement.

(Also read | Kia India appoints MyungSik Sohn as Chief Sales Officer)

"Sohn joins the company at a very crucial juncture when the automobile industry is transforming with various technologies at interplay. Since our inception, we have been achieving new milestones in the Indian market, and this momentum will only be heightened with Sohn taking charge," Kia India Managing Director and CEO Tae-Jin Park said.

Turning 53 this year, Sohn has been associated with Kia Corporation for 27 years, and during his last position, he served as General Manager in China.

(Also read | Kia Carens gets 7,738 bookings in first 24 hours. Details here)

"The coming years of Kia India look promising, and with the team's collaborative efforts, I aim to propel the brand's growth to new heights. I am looking forward to beginning a new journey in my career with the Indian market," Sohn said.

First Published Date: 29 Jan 2022, 09:07 AM IST
TAGS: Kia Kia India Kia Carens Kia Seltos Kia Sonet Kia Carnival
