Kawasaki announces offers of upto 60,000. Check details

Kawasaki India has announced offers on its motorcycles. The brand is offering a ‘Good Times Voucher’ that can be availed against ex-showroom price. Depending on the motorcycle, the voucher amount is different. The Vulcan S is being offered with a ₹60,000 voucher, the Ninja 650 gets a ₹30,000 one, the Versys 650 gets a ₹20,000 voucher whereas the Ninja 400 gets a voucher for ₹40,000. It is important to note that this voucher is available till 31st January 2024 and on limited stock.

Kawasaki Eliminator 500

The manufacturer recently launched the Eliminator 500 in the Indian market for ₹5.62 lakh ex-showroom. The Eliminator remains iconic in the motorcycle maker’s portfolio and Kawasaki brought it back last year when they first launched the motorcycle in the global market. Kawasaki dealerships have started accepting bookings for Eliminator 500.

Powering the Kawasaki Eliminator 500 is a 451 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine derived from the Ninja 400. The unit develops 44 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and also comes with an assist and slipped clutch.

Kawasaki W175 Street

Kawasaki also introduced the W175 Street last year in the Indian market. It is priced at ₹1.35 lakh ex-showroom so it is priced above the standard W175. When compared to the W175, the Street version comes with new colourways, alloy wheels and tubeless tyres. It is offered in Candy Emerald Green and Metallic Moondust Gray colour options.

Powering the W175 Street is the same 177 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected, air-cooled engine paired with a five-speed transmission. The powertrain is capable of churning out 12.82 bhp peak power at 7,000 rpm and 13.3 Nm of maximum torque at 6,000 rpm.

Kawasaki W175

Apart from this, Kawasaki also added two new colour schemes to the W175 motorcycle. The new colours are Metallic Ocean Blue and Candy Persimmon Red. They are priced at ₹1.31 lakh and ₹1.24 lakh respectively. Apart from these two colour schemes, the W175 will continue to sell in Ebony and Metallic Graphite Grey. They are priced at ₹1.22 lakh and ₹1.29 lakh respectively. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom.

