Jammu to make way for oxygen-carrying vehicles through green corridors

With the current oxygen shortage in the country due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, the district magistrates of Jammu have put out orders to ensure green corridors for vehicles carrying oxygen cylinders to hospitals.

Raghav Langer, the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu has directed to assess the status of oxygen supply to government hospitals. He also added that Yasin Choudhary, Mission Director, NHM conveyed the information regarding the availability and demands of oxygen cylinders in different healthcare facilities of the region.

He has also formed a committee which would be headed by J&K’s Controller Drug and would also constitute of Joint Controller Legal Metrology of the region, Joint Director Industries and Commerce and Controller Stores Directorate Health Services, Jammu. The body has been directed to procure reports on the production of oxygen by eight private medical oxygen supply firms which operate in Jammu, Kathua, Samba and Udhampur to ensure a steady supply of oxygen. Langer has also told the committee to keep a tab on the supply and demand of oxygen cylinders as per the requirements of various hospitals and healthcare facilities. The divisional administration has prohibited any non-medical or industrial use of oxygen for now.

The deputy commissioner has been asked to ensure timely refill of empty cylinders on a priority basis as reported. Langer added that the deputy commissioner would also conduct regular visits to the oxygen manufacturing units and also make sure they received 24*7 power supply. The districted magistrates have been ordered to regularize the movements of vehicles carrying oxygen cylinders for consistent supply and also review the current scenario periodically. The divisional commissioner has also gone through the details of the status of oxygen generation plants which would be installed in 17 healthcare facilities of Jammu division. Officers also reported the current status of each oxygen manufacturing plant and added that the work is in progress for new ones and would be completed on time.

Langer said, “The upcoming oxygen generation plants will help in augmenting bed capacities in districts for successful treatment of Covid-19 positive patients."

(With inputs from PTI)