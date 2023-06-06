HT Auto
GreenCell Mobility’s all-women intercity ebus recognised by Asia Book of Records

Indian electric bus brand, NueGo, by GreenCell Mobility, has been honoured by the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records certifications and citations for launching the first-ever all-woman intercity electric bus. The first-of-its-kind all-female crew on the intercity electric bus was recognised by the Asia Book of Records under the ‘Human Story’ category. The electric bus commenced operations on May 16, 2023, and operates between Delhi and Agra.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Jun 2023, 19:41 PM
Devndra Chawla, CEO - GreenCell Mobility receives 'Asia Book of Records' Award for NueGo with the team
Devndra Chawla, CEO - GreenCell Mobility receives 'Asia Book of Records' Award for NueGo with the team

The all-female NueGo intercity electric bus crew comprises a woman coach captain, and the maiden journey saw only women passengers onboard. GreenCell Mobility says that the initiative aims to foster gender equality in the sector and provide a safe and comfortable travel experience for women passengers.

The NueGo electric bus can run up to 250 km on a single charge
Speaking about the recognition, Devndra Chawla, CEO and MD - GreenCell Mobility, said, “We are immensely proud to have received this recognition from the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records for our all-women intercity bus initiative. This achievement reinforces our mission to create a more inclusive and sustainable transportation ecosystem. At NueGo, we believe that innovation and gender equality go hand in hand, and we are committed to driving positive change through in the mass mobility ecosystem."

The NueGo e-buses offer a premium electric AC coach service and can run up to 250 km on a single charge. Launched in 2022, the company says its buses undergo 25 stringent safety checks, including mechanical and electrical inspections. These electric buses come with CCTV surveillance, driver breath analysers, driver monitoring systems, and speed limit checks.

For passengers, the buses come equipped with reclining seats, mobile charging points, AC vents and more. More recently, the electric bus operator commenced its services in South India operating electric bus services on the Chennai-Pondicherry, Chennai-Bangalore, and Chennai-Tirupati.

First Published Date: 06 Jun 2023, 19:41 PM IST
TAGS: NueGo GreenCell Moblity electric mobility bus for women women bus drivers electric bus
