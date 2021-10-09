James Bond's Aston Martin DB 5, DB 6 going electric for over $1 million

British company Lunaz is converting the Aston Martin DB 5 and DB 6 into limited-run electric versions. The price of these conversions will exceed $1 million and their deliveries will begin in third quarter of 2023. Customers can also request for an electric conversion of an Aston Martin DB 4.

Lunaz will start with Aston Martin DB 6 by stripping it down to the bare metal and restore it from the ground up. The vehicle will see no change from the outside as such and there will be no immediate way to tell that this is an EV-converted Aston Martin. Only the combustion engine will be ditched for an electric unit.

The Lunaz team will save the original engine and drivetrain of the converted vehicle in case a future owner would want to return the vehicle to the original specification.

For the converted DB 6, the company is using a battery with a capacity of somewhere between 80kWh and 120 kWh. The estimated range of the vehicle is pegged at 255 miles (410 kilometers). Even the brakes, suspension, and steering will be updated to match the new electric powertrain. The company can also add modern facilities in the classic car, such as air conditioning, navigation and infotainment system.

Customers who are environmentally conscious can also specify things such as carpets from recycled fishing nets and other sustainable materials to be used inside the vehicle.

Lunaz is known for electrifying a number of classic cars from the bygone days such as Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Jaguar models. Now, apart from DB 6 from Aston Martin, they will also soon offer limited run electric Aston Martin DB4 as well as James Bond's iconic DB5, which got famous from the 1964 ‘Goldfinger’. Lunaz also hopes to electrify a Ferrari in 2025.