Jaguar Land Rover to set up self-driving vehicle test centre in Ireland

British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover is all geared to set up a smart city in Ireland that will work as its test centre for self-driving cars.

According to the Tata Motors-owned carmaker, Jaguar Land Rover has selected Shannon, in western Ireland, as the test centre where the carmaker will also develop a smart city hub.

Shannon is a globally recognised centre of excellence for software engineering talent.

JLR will use Jaguar I-Pace, its first all-electric SUV with a range of nearly 470 kms in single charge, as a test vehicle in this project. The FMCI is hoping to begin vehicle testing by February, and widen the infrastructure by next year.

The Future Mobility Campus Ireland in Shannon will incorporate 7.5 miles of public roads and the campus will be equipped with a network of sensors and high-accuracy location systems. Smart junctions and connected roads will be monitored using the system on a variety of road environments and traffic scenarios.

The site will also be connected to a 280-mile stretch of highway and a managed air traffic corridor for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

“The new facility provides an exciting opportunity for us to pioneer future autonomous and electrification technologies," said JLR’s Executive Director of Product Engineering Nick Rogers. He added, “The creation of a team in Shannon strengthens our international engineering capabilities and complements our existing team of more than 10,000 engineers based in the UK."

The test centre will help Jaguar Land Rover’s research on autonomous, connected and electrified vehicles.