Jaguar celebrates 60 years of the iconic E-type with six limited-edition pairs

Jaguar Classic has unveiled the first matched pair of its E-type 60 Collection cars built to celebrate 60 years of the iconic sports car. It has also revealed full specification details for all the six limited-edition matched pairs of the restored and uprated 3.8-litre E-types that are a part of the collection.

The E-type first made a world debut on 15 March 1961 in Geneva, Switzerland. After a strong positive response to the coupe, Jaguar launched a roadster overnight. The E-type 60 Collection pays tribute to these two legendary cars.

These will be made available in pairs - one E-type 60 Edition coupé, one E-type 60 Edition roadster. These will be finished in exclusive Flat Out Grey and Drop Everything Green paint colours respectively, as inspired by the original 1961 colours.

(Also read | Jaguar gets 22 retail outlets EV-ready ahead of I-PACE launch on March 23)

Each of these 12 cars will feature an engraving by artist and designer King Nerd on their centre consoles. The engraving reminisces the drive routes from Coventry to Geneva of the original Jaguar sports cars. Each piece of this hand-painted art takes more than 100 hours to create and is made in consultation with the owner. "The attention to detail demonstrates how this project has been a labour of love for our designers, engineers, craftspeople and partners," Dan Pink, Director of Jaguar Classic.

The six pairs feature various unique E-type 60 design elements, subtle enhancements for improved usability and driveability including a five-speed manual gearbox and enhanced cooling. The cars will also get the Jaguar Classic Infotainment System with built-in satellite navigation and Bluetooth connectivity.

(Also read | Jaguar Land Rover will shed a quarter of its production capacity)

The specially-developed five-speed manual gearbox features synchromesh on all ratios, helical cut gears and a reinforced cast aluminium casing for enhanced reliability and greater durability. The cars source power from the 265bhp 3.8-litre six-cylinder XK engine. The cars sport a polished stainless steel exhaust system.

To make the cars special, each of these get a commemorative E-type 60 logo featuring the years ‘1961-2021’ on the centre console, the bonnet badge, clock face within the tachometer, fuel cap and chassis plate.

In Summer next year, all six customers of these limited-edition cars will take part in the ultimate E-type pilgrimage - a Coventry-to-Geneva drive experience with their cars in order to create their own E-type memories.