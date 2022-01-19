Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Is security and safety of vehicle a concern? Ford is working on a solution

Is security and safety of vehicle a concern? Ford is working on a solution

As per FBI data, around $7.4 billion worth of work equipment was stolen from vehicles in the US in 2020.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Jan 2022, 10:02 AM
Ford will debut the service on its F-150 pickup truck, including the electric Lightning model.

Ford Motor Co has partnered security specialist ADT Inc for a new venture that will equip vehicles with high-tech security systems in order to help reduce burglary and theft. For the venture, called Canopy, that will promote safety and security of vehicles, both the companies are jointly investing $105 million.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 32.75 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda Wr-v
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The companies will launch the service in the US and UK next year for commercial trucks and vans, with a plan to provide the service to individual consumers eventually. The security system being developed by these companies use sensors, cameras, human monitors and artificial intelligence that have the ability to distinguish a bird from a burglar.

(Also read | Ford Bronco SUV, Maverick pickup win utility, truck of the year titles)

The entire effort is a part of Ford CEO Jim Farley's push to provide more services to car buyers, which he sees as a $20 billion market and a continuous revenue stream. He believes this will pull Ford out of boom-and-bust car cycle that it been in for 118 years. Canopy has been conceived from Ford X, which is the automaker’s new-business incubator.

For the new venture, while Ford will provide 60% of the financing, ADT will provide 40%. The companies believe that there is quite a lot of potential in the car security market, which is a relatively untapped business. They cited FBI data which reveals that $7.4 billion worth of work equipment was stolen from vehicles in the US in 2020. “Business owners store upwards of $50,000 of gear in the cargo beds of their trucks and theft has been on the rise during the pandemic," Elliot Cohen, ADT’s chief business development officer, said in an interview.

(Also read | Ford warns dealers taking undue advantage of strong demand for F-150 Lightning)

Canopy's safety equipment will initially provide customers with cameras trained on truck beds and cargo areas of vans, with sensors and AI technology, which can be monitored on a smartphone app. Eventually, the company’s technology will integrate with cameras, sensors and GPS already on vehicles. Ford will debut the service on its F-150 pickup truck, including the electric Lightning model.


(with inputs from Bloomberg)

First Published Date: 19 Jan 2022, 10:01 AM IST
TAGS: Ford Ford Motor Ford F-150 F-150 Lightning
Related Stories
UK suspends rollout of smart motorway amid safety concerns
13 Jan 2022
Tesla's self-driving software is under scanner in this state
13 Jan 2022
China's Covid-Zero policy makes global automakers halt factories
18 Jan 2022
This new-gen electric autonomous delivery vehicle comes with external airbag
13 Jan 2022
2022 Honda HR-V teased. Is this the SUV India needs too?
14 Jan 2022
Six airbags for all Indian cars soon: The what and why of big safety move
15 Jan 2022
Kia cars tasked with transporting duties at Australian Open amid Covid scare
19 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS