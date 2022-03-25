Indians paid ₹1,899 crore for traffic violations in 2021, Delhi tops the list

Authorities have issued nearly two crore challans for traffic violations throughout last year. Delhi contributed more than 35 percent of all challans across India in 2021.

Indians have paid traffic challans worth ₹1,899 crore in 2021 for traffic violations. Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, revealed this data in Parliament in a written reply on Thursday. He said that overall 1.98 crore traffic challans were issued to vehicles violating traffic norms last year across India. More than 35 percent of these challans were issued in Delhi, the highest among all states.

According to the data released by Gadkari, Delhi has contributed 71,89,824 challans last year. The national capital is followed by Tamil Nadu in second place with 36,26,037 challans and Kerala in third place with 17,41,932 challans last year. Among the 1.98 crore challans, more than two lakh cases have been registered of road rage and rash driving in 2021, as per the government's centralised database.

This year isn't any better for commuters. Authorities have already issued more than 40 lakh challans worth ₹417 crore for traffic violations across the country between January 1 to March 15, 2022.

Gadkari also said that the number of traffic violations before the new Motor Vehicles Act kicked in stood at 13,872,098 between 2017 and 2019. The number of cases after the implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 stood at 48,518,314. The new bill, which aimed to improve road safety and tighten traffic regulations such as issuance of driving licences and impose stricter penalties for violations, was passed by the Parliament on August 5, 2019. President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Bill on August 9, 2019.

Gadkari said his ministry has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety, based on education, engineering (both of roads and vehicles), enforcement and emergency care.

