Home Auto News In 2021, Lamborghini sold more cars in Thailand than India. But that may change

In 2021, Lamborghini sold more cars in Thailand than India. But that may change

Lamborghini sales in India rose in 2021 and while 69 units delivered may not appear too high a figure, it is a clear sign of possible things to come.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Jan 2022, 10:02 AM
Urus has propelled Lamborghini sales, not just in India but the world over.

Lamborghini had a fantastic 2021, a year that saw the sportscar maker sell a record 8,405 cars delivered globally. While the Chinese mainland and the United States remain key markets, the contribution of the Asia-Pacific region as a whole was significant as well with 2,249 cars delivered all across here.

India may have a tiny share in this but the market here is looking at more widespread supercar adoption.

Through the course of 2021, Lamborghini delivered 69 units to customers in India. This is up by 86% when compared to figures from 2020. In the overall schematics, the number may still be small - Lamborghini sold 354 cars in South Korea and 75 cars in Thailand - but there is a clear shift afoot.

Lamborghini Urus has been a gamechanger for the company in most markets and the SUV has been quite successful here in India as well. Lamborghini has also been rather quick to bring in models like Huracan Evo RWD Spyder, Huracan STO, Urus Pearl Capsule and the Urus Graphite Capsule.

Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal recently told news agency PTI that the outlook for 2022 remains strong. "With all the efforts that we have put in the market, we also have a good order bank which is also giving us a good start to 2022," he was quoted as saying. (Read more here)

While the pandemic has delivered a big blow to the automotive industry at larger, the luxury and super-luxury car makers have mostly had it good. Analysts point to higher disposable incomes with the wealthy who are otherwise unable to splurge on factors such as travel and hospitality in Covid times as the main driving force for higher sales in the two passenger vehicle segments.

The road ahead for the overall passenger vehicle segment remains fraught with challenges galore but Lamborghini could be looking at another strong year across the world, and India included.

First Published Date: 19 Jan 2022, 10:02 AM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Lamborghini Urus Covid-19 coronavirus
