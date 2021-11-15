If this whale-shaped camp trailer doesn't turn heads, nothing will

Motorhomes or recreational homes are getting bigger and better and also creative. And this trailer is the perfect example of that. The Whale Trailer Cabin design, going by its name, exudes the shape of the marine mammal in a more mechanical avatar.

It also comes with intelligent sections that the user can bring out as and when needed.

Created by designer Hu Yong, this concept recreational vehicle has been developed keeping in mind the current and future needs of the Chinese market. This single-axle trailer, when in transport mode, is a compact and easy-to-tow vehicle that might give one the vibe that it might just accommodate one or two, but that's not the case. Its clever pop-ups and pop-outs can convert it into a full residential camp that can become the safe haven for a family of four.

With a blue gradient painted body, this motorhome offers a rear that can open that allows the slide-out interior to move forward almost doubling the space of the vehicle. Its modular design also includes a small pop-up roof that makes more room for the users while the big pop-top on the main body of the RV makes it even more spacious. It features a decent-sized living room, a kitchen, bathroom and a bedroom. It also has multiple windows to make allow more natural light and air through the spaces.

One can slide the kitchen inside or out depending on the weather while the bedroom slides out at the rear and rests on a clip-out stand for more stability. The compact trailer is also easy to manoeuver, comfortable and satisfyingly accomodating. A family of four can also easily use it to explore off-road trails.

This modular designed camp trailer has also won the Red Dot Design award and reports suggest that it has entered the early development stages of production.