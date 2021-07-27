Hyundai will deploy 30 hydrogen fuel cell trucks in California by early 2023

Hyundai Motor Company will deploy 30 units of its latest hydrogen fuel cell heavy-duty trucks in California from early 2023 for a publicly funded project to improve the air quality in the region. The Class 8 hydrogen-powered vehicles are based on the Xcient fuel cell, the world's first mass-produced, heavy-duty hydrogen-powered truck.

The US-spec truck provides a maximum driving range of 500 (about 800 kilometers). Hydrogen will be stored in greater quantity on the vehicle in tanks rated at 700 bar, or about 10,000 psi, of pressure.

Hyundai says that it will leverage insights gained from the public projects to develop it’s zero-emission commercial fleet business in the the country and establish local partnerships across the value chain.

Hyundai has also been awarded a $500,000 grant from the South Coast Air Quality Management District in California to demonstrate two of its Class 8 Xcient Fuel Cell heavy-duty trucks. The project is largely funded by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to attain clean air standards in the region by reducing diesel emissions.

The auto maker plans to deploy these trucks in August this year for long-haul freight operations between warehouses in southern California for a total of 12 months. Hyundai will also work with the market leader in hydrogen refueling stations in California - First Element Fuel (FEF). It will utilize three hydrogen refueling stations in the region to refuel its trucks.

Hyundai won the publicly funded hydrogen projects in California thanks to its proven track record in Europe. In 2020, the company announced its plan to deliver 1,600 Xcient Fuel Cell trucks to the bloc by 2025. The first 46 units that were delivered to Switzerland last year have cumulatively driven more than one million kilometers in 11 months of service. During the period, the fleet has reduced carbon emissions by an estimated 630 tons as compared to diesel-powered vehicles.