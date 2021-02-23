Hyundai unveils Ioniq 5 with concept look, ultra-fast charging technology

South Korean auto major Hyundai has unveiled the Ioniq 5 electric crossover that was showcased in concept form as the 45 Concept two years back. It is the first-ever electric mid-sized crossover from the car manufacturer and based on the OEM’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) architecture. The EV will be available in the European market at a price of $51,100.

The automaker plans to sell 100,000 units of the Ioniq 5 electric crossover globally by 2022, with around 30-40% in Europe, 30% in North America, and 20% in the South Korean market. By 2025, Hyundai and its sister brand Kia plan to sell 10 lakh EVs globally, and the Ioniq 5 could play a key role in this strategy. As Hyundai plans, the carmaker aims to be propelled to the third spot in the global electric car market in terms of sales volume by 2025.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover boasts an eye-catching design and a spacious cabin with a minimalist yet feature-packed appearance. Another interesting fact about this electric vehicle is the usage of environment-friendly materials inside the cabin.

Talking about the design, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with a sporty look. It features a clamshell bonnet, a fully enclosed front grille, rectangular-shaped LED headlamps. Moved to the side profile, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets blackened B-pillars, ORVMs and it runs on 20-inch alloy wheels. The rear profile of the car gets sleek taillights and Ioniq 5 lettering.

Inside the cabin, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover gets adjustable front row seats with reclining function. The automaker claims that the cabin is made of sustainable materials such as bio paint, eco-processed leather as well as natural and recycled fibers. There is a center console that can be slid back and forth. Other features include a touchscreen infotainment system with the latest connectivity functions, multiple airbags, rear-view camera, etc.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is powered by a completely electric powertrain. It is capable of running more than 100 km on a five-minute charge thanks to the ultra-fast charging technology. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is claimed to have a total range capacity of 480 km, which is 20% higher than the Kona EV.

The EV will be available in two different battery options 58 kWh and 72.6 kWh. Both the battery variants come with 2WD and AWD options. Hyundai claims that the car is capable of a vehicle-to-load (V2L) bi-directional charging option so that it can function as a 110/220V power supply unit. The car churns out 125 kW of power and 605 Nm of torque. The car is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 5.1 seconds.

Talking about the EV market, Hyundai Motor President Chang Jae-hoon said that the automaker hopes the global electric vehicle sales will grow 30% in 2021, as compared to 2020.