Hyundai unfazed by rivals, expects SUV push to propel prospects in 2022

Hyundai has launched the updated Venue, Tucson and also introduced the Venue N Line models in the country this year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Sep 2022, 09:56 AM
Hyundai Venue 2022 starts at ₹7,.59 lakh and goes up to a little over ₹12.50 lakh.
20222 Hyundai Venue has been officially launched in the Indian car market with the promise of finding more takers than before. First launched in 2019, the Venue from Hyundai has been a power player in the lucrative sub-compact SUV space since.
Venue has had to fend off challenges from several newer players and just when it had started looking a bit dated, Hyundai has updated the styling while also adding additional features in the cabin.
The 2022 Venue continues to be powered by two petrol and a diesel engine option. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual on the 1.2-litre motor, a six-speed manual on the diesel variant and a semi-automatic and DCT on the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine option.
The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine is as much fun as it has ever been, getting a move at the tap of the throttle. The DCT unit in this review car performed splendidly too and clocked the numbers without much fuss.
The Venue isn't very eager when being thrown into turns and there is some degree of body roll. But on the flipside, the suspension on the vehicle seems to have been stiffened a tad bit more to better absorb road shock.
In terms of design updates, the Venue now sports Hyundai's Parametric Jewel signature front grille which is flanked by LED DRL units.
The Venue stands on 16-inch wheels but the new alloy design lends it a very youthful visual appeal. The door handles get the chrome treatment on the top variant but there is not much else anywhere on the exterior body where chrome has been used.
The LED tail lights on the 2022 Venue has also been reworked entirely and looks more futuristic now. There is an all-new LED connector bar between the two tail lights. The rear bumper has been redesigned.
Boot space on the new Venue is at 350 litres but the rear seats can be folded in 60:40 ratio to open up even more space.
The cabin of the Venue has a two-tone Black and Beige colour scheme. Bang in the middle is an eight-inch HD main infotainment screen. The car comes with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, BlueLink+ support and commands can even be given to the vehicle remotely courtesy support for Alexa and Google Home. 
Rear-seat space has gone up marginally with the back of the front seats being carved inwards. There is also more thigh support now but the rear section still feels a bit cramped. Passengers here do get rear-AC vents and have multiple phone charging options.
The other feature highlights inside the new Venue include an air-purification system, electric sunroof, power-adjustable driver seat and ambient lighting.
Hyundai Venue 2022 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,.59 lakh and goes up to a little over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.50 lakh. Considering that these prices are ex-showroom and introductory, the latest Venue may not exactly suit every budget. But if budget is flexible, the loaded top variants of the Venue could be a solid proposition.
Hyundai Venue 2022 starts at ₹7,.59 lakh and goes up to a little over ₹12.50 lakh.
20222 Hyundai Venue has been officially launched in the Indian car market with the promise of finding more takers than before. First launched in 2019, the Venue from Hyundai has been a power player in the lucrative sub-compact SUV space since.
The 2022 Venue continues to be powered by two petrol and a diesel engine option. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual on the 1.2-litre motor, a six-speed manual on the diesel variant and a semi-automatic and DCT on the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine option.
The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine is as much fun as it has ever been, getting a move at the tap of the throttle. The DCT unit in this review car performed splendidly too and clocked the numbers without much fuss.
The Venue isn't very eager when being thrown into turns and there is some degree of body roll. But on the flipside, the suspension on the vehicle seems to have been stiffened a tad bit more to better absorb road shock.
In terms of design updates, the Venue now sports Hyundai's Parametric Jewel signature front grille which is flanked by LED DRL units.
The Venue stands on 16-inch wheels but the new alloy design lends it a very youthful visual appeal. The door handles get the chrome treatment on the top variant but there is not much else anywhere on the exterior body where chrome has been used.
The LED tail lights on the 2022 Venue has also been reworked entirely and looks more futuristic now. There is an all-new LED connector bar between the two tail lights. The rear bumper has been redesigned.
Boot space on the new Venue is at 350 litres but the rear seats can be folded in 60:40 ratio to open up even more space.
The cabin of the Venue has a two-tone Black and Beige colour scheme. Bang in the middle is an eight-inch HD main infotainment screen. The car comes with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, BlueLink+ support and commands can even be given to the vehicle remotely courtesy support for Alexa and Google Home. 
Rear-seat space has gone up marginally with the back of the front seats being carved inwards. There is also more thigh support now but the rear section still feels a bit cramped. Passengers here do get rear-AC vents and have multiple phone charging options.
The other feature highlights inside the new Venue include an air-purification system, electric sunroof, power-adjustable driver seat and ambient lighting.
Hyundai Venue 2022 starts at ₹7,.59 lakh and goes up to a little over ₹12.50 lakh. Considering that these prices are ex-showroom and introductory, the latest Venue may not exactly suit every budget. But if budget is flexible, the loaded top variants of the Venue could be a solid proposition.
Hyundai Motor India is facing increased competition from Tata Motors and with other manufacturers also looking to step out and play big, its title as the country's No. 2 carmaker is under threat. But Hyundai is confident that its SUV-centric strategy for the Indian market is as solid as ever and will continue to add wind to its sails this year.

Hyundai launched the updated Venue and Tucson models in the country earlier this year. On Tuesday, the company also officially launched its second N Line model for the market with Venue now getting some very sporty cues. While N Line models aren't expected to ramp up sales figures and are meant more for a niche - and young - buying audience, Hyundai says demand for its offerings remain solid. “The 2022 Venue has received a very strong response. The model was clocking around 9,000 each month even before the updated model was launched and now, we have built on those numbers," said Tarun Garg, Director for Sales and Marketing at Hyundai Motor India, during a media interaction.

But waiting periods for customers is as big a concern at Hyundai camp as it is for most other car manufacturers. “It is never good to have our customers wait long for their new vehicles. But the semiconductor situation is easing and we expect delivery timelines to come down," said Garg.

Certain specific variants of the Venue carry a waiting period of as much as six months while the Creta remains a very popular choice but also one that has a waiting period spanning several months. Production at the Hyundai facility in Chennai is nearing the 50,000 unit per month figure and that ought to auger well at a time when the festive season is almost here.

But others too are looking at making the most of the festive season yet again. Tata Motors, for instance, has been quite aggressive in recent times and even overtook Hyundai in May as the country's second-largest carmaker, behind Maruti Suzuki. Nexon remains a best-seller for the company while special edition models are aimed at creating a buzz.

