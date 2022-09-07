Hyundai unfazed by rivals, expects SUV push to propel prospects in 2022

Hyundai has launched the updated Venue, Tucson and also introduced the Venue N Line models in the country this year.

Hyundai Motor India is facing increased competition from Tata Motors and with other manufacturers also looking to step out and play big, its title as the country's No. 2 carmaker is under threat. But Hyundai is confident that its SUV-centric strategy for the Indian market is as solid as ever and will continue to add wind to its sails this year.

Hyundai launched the updated Venue and Tucson models in the country earlier this year. On Tuesday, the company also officially launched its second N Line model for the market with Venue now getting some very sporty cues. While N Line models aren't expected to ramp up sales figures and are meant more for a niche - and young - buying audience, Hyundai says demand for its offerings remain solid. “The 2022 Venue has received a very strong response. The model was clocking around 9,000 each month even before the updated model was launched and now, we have built on those numbers," said Tarun Garg, Director for Sales and Marketing at Hyundai Motor India, during a media interaction.

But waiting periods for customers is as big a concern at Hyundai camp as it is for most other car manufacturers. “It is never good to have our customers wait long for their new vehicles. But the semiconductor situation is easing and we expect delivery timelines to come down," said Garg.

Certain specific variants of the Venue carry a waiting period of as much as six months while the Creta remains a very popular choice but also one that has a waiting period spanning several months. Production at the Hyundai facility in Chennai is nearing the 50,000 unit per month figure and that ought to auger well at a time when the festive season is almost here.

But others too are looking at making the most of the festive season yet again. Tata Motors, for instance, has been quite aggressive in recent times and even overtook Hyundai in May as the country's second-largest carmaker, behind Maruti Suzuki. Nexon remains a best-seller for the company while special edition models are aimed at creating a buzz.

